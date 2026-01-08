All roads leads to Croke Park for Derry’s Glenullin – All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final Preview

Glenullin are aiming to become the second Derry club to ever win the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football title this weekend.

The Ulster Intermediate Champions will be the fourth Oak Leaf team to contest the decider in Croke Park, with Eoghan Rua, Steelstown and Ballinderry all making appearances in the past.

It was Steelstown in 2022 who broke the mould and became the first club from the county to claim intermediate glory at national level, and Glenullin manager Michael O’Kane is relishing the opportunity of writing their name in the history books on Sunday.

O’Kane spoke to Michael McMullan in the lead up to the game against Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht…