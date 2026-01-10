RISE community fund open to Donegal schools

National Schools in Donegal can apply for new grants as part of an initiative to empower young people in rural communities through technology

The aim of the RISE community fund is to enhance learning or improve school infrastructure

Applications are running until 14th February.

This fund is supported by National Broadband Ireland and has awarded cash throughout the country in line with the national broadband plan

So far the fund has awarded 160 cash grants to schools, farms and small businesses.

New funding has given a focused effort for children in Donegal to benefit from new connectivity.

Founder of the RISE Community fund and NBI Chairman, David McCourt said he is “delighted” to support schools in Donegal to give “young people in rural communities the tools, skills and opportunities they need to thrive in a digital world.”