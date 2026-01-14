Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal gritting routes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 LT BT
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted from 6am Thursday

14 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

14 January 2026
Scooter seized
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seize e-scooters

14 January 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for early planning on Summer tourism in Inishowen

14 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal gritting routes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 LT BT
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted from 6am Thursday

14 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday January 14th

14 January 2026
Scooter seized
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seize e-scooters

14 January 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for early planning on Summer tourism in Inishowen

14 January 2026
Muted Yellow Conversation Starter Question Instagram Post - 1
News, Top Stories

Overcrowding at the Emergency Department in Altagelvin Hospital

14 January 2026
MAry Lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cancer treatment issues raised in the Dáil

14 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube