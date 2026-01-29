Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters – Ep 281. O’Reilly’s: Ballybofey-based sports and leisurewear company scoring on and off the field

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore looks at a great Donegal success story.

He’s been speaking with two brothers who started out selling bobble hats to local sports teams, and who are now presiding over an expanding and thriving business that is now employing more than 30 people in Ballybofey and which is also manufacturing as well as importing.

O’Reilly’s is run by brothers Martin and Steven O’Reilly and supply sportswear, leisurewear, workwear and corporate clothing to clubs, businesses and organisations throughout Ireland, the UK and America. 

Martin, a noted Gaelic footballer,  trained as a primary school teacher in Colaiste Mhuire in Marino, Dublin and also completed  a Masters in Education and Leadership in Queens  University, Belfast.

Steven, a multiple national boxing champion, was an  undergraduate of Letterkenny IT as it was known then and the University of Limerick, before he became a PE teacher.

Their passion for sport accompanied by the dream of running their own business led to the birth of O’Reilly Sports, from the humble beginnings of those bobble hats on a cold day.

At the end of last year they opened their new premises in what many years ago was the old Herdmans linen factory, and so a textile manufacturing tradition is getting a new lease of life once again.

More than €2million has been invested in the wonderfully modern, impressive renovated and rebuilt structure at the Northern Point Business Centre in Sessiaghoneill just outside Ballybofey. Their website is: https://oreillysofficial.com/

It also houses a striking new shop, with an extensive range of their sportswear and leisurewear products.

Chris paid a visit to their new premises to find out all about the business, and you can listen to the full interview here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

