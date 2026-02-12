Derry City to issue stadium bans and enforce “zero tolerance” policy for troublemakers

Derry City FC have confirmed that, following a thorough investigation into an incident at Friday night’s home game with Sligo Rovers, a number of supporters have been identified and will be issued with immediate stadium bans.

Going forward, the club say they will employ a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to pitch incursions.

Any supporters who breach that policy will be ejected from the ground and will face an automatic 12-game ban from attending home matches.

Furthermore, anyone arriving at the turnstiles wearing a mask or with a partial face covering will be denied access to the stadium – that also extends to anyone bringing alcohol into the ground.

Derry City have also stated they wish to make it very clear that abuse of stewards, staff and club volunteers will absolutely not be tolerated.

The Board of Directors wish to acknowledge the efforts of the vast majority of fans who created a wonderful atmosphere throughout Friday’s game; spoiled only by the actions of a small fraction.

Derry City FC say they are intent on creating an environment whereby all supporters can attend matches safely and won’t allow the actions of a few troublemakers to ruin that.