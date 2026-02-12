Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain and current Cockhill Celtic boss Gavin Cullen

The new SSE Airtricity League First Division season gets underway tomorrow night (Friday).

Finn Harps start their campaign with a trip to the midlands to face Athlone Town who finished rock-bottom of the division in 2025.

Kevin McHugh’s side have made several signings in the off-season and, just as importantly, have held onto their most exciting young talents.

Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan all represented Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar in November and are all still Finn Harps players as the new season rolls around.

The Premier Division kicked off last week with Derry City and Drogheda United the only teams to pick up all three points in their opening day fixtures.

The Candy Stripes scored twice late on to beat Sligo Rovers at home and are back at The Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow night against last year’s First Division Champions Dundalk.

Former Finn Harps captain Gavin Cullen spoke to Mark Gallagher on “The Score” this week to look ahead to this weekend’s action, and also talked about the upcoming League Of Ireland Third Tier in which his Cockhill Celtic side will compete…

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
fire-service
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

12 February 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

12 February 2026
Advertisement

