Mulreany & McGee react to Donegal maintaining 100% league record

Gavin Mulreany

A late penalty save from Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany was a big moment in the 1-20 to 0-19 win over Armagh this evening.

Oisin Conaty struck low to Mulreany’s right but the ‘keeper got enough on it to divert it onto the post, as 100-appearance-man Brendan McCole rushed in to prevent Conaty netting from the rebound.

The St. Naul’s shot-stopper spoke to Michael McMullan at full time and said he is delighted to be able to contribute to the team’s success…

 

And here’s Man Of The Match Jason McGee who says the plan is to keep pushing on in the league…

 

Jason McGee

 

