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Derry City’s early season woes continue with defeat at home to Shels

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Shelbourne were 1-0 up after just 8 minutes through Jack Henry-Francis only for Henry Rylah to equalise just two minutes later.

Daniel Kelly got what turned out to be the winner on 34 minutes for the away side.

It’s now three defeats in six games for Tiernan Lynch’s Candy Stripes.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other games, league-leaders Bohemians scored late to win 1-0 against Galway United, Champions Shamrock Rovers defeated Sligo Rovers 2-0, St. Pat’s were 4-1 winners over Drogheda and Dundalk hammered Waterford 5-0.

Derry’s next outing is away to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday evening.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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