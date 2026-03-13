Derry man jailed for pipe bomb attacks on homes

A 38-year-old man from Derry has been sentenced for possessing pipe bombs that detonated outside homes in the Waterside area between 2017 and 2019.

At Laganside Crown Court, he received an eight-year sentence, half in custody and half on license, for three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He was found guilty on 16 May, 2025 following a non-jury Diplock trial.

The offences involved explosions at three addresses: Montgomery Close on 13th November, 2017 and 31st March, 2019, and Bonds Place on 3rd September, 2019.

He was arrested after a house search in December 2020.

Police noted the incidents caused significant disruption to residents and the wider community, with property damage narrowly avoiding injury to occupants, including a child.

Authorities thanked the victims for their cooperation and encouraged the public to report any crime information to police.