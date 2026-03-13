Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Derry man jailed for pipe bomb attacks on homes

A 38-year-old man from Derry has been sentenced for possessing pipe bombs that detonated outside homes in the Waterside area between 2017 and 2019.

At Laganside Crown Court, he received an eight-year sentence, half in custody and half on license, for three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He was found guilty on 16 May, 2025 following a non-jury Diplock trial.

The offences involved explosions at three addresses: Montgomery Close on 13th November, 2017 and 31st March, 2019, and Bonds Place on 3rd September, 2019.

He was arrested after a house search in December 2020.

Police noted the incidents caused significant disruption to residents and the wider community, with property damage narrowly avoiding injury to occupants, including a child.

Authorities thanked the victims for their cooperation and encouraged the public to report any crime information to police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire
News, Top Stories

East Donegal pub to reopen following major fire rebuild

13 March 2026
Gritter
News

Donegal Council warns drivers as gritting to get underway this evening and tomorrow

13 March 2026
Staff at Twin Towns Library
News, Top Stories

Donegal Libraries win Library of the Year for inclusive Frances Browne project

13 March 2026
PB 1
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for pipe bomb attacks on homes

13 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

fire
News, Top Stories

East Donegal pub to reopen following major fire rebuild

13 March 2026
Gritter
News

Donegal Council warns drivers as gritting to get underway this evening and tomorrow

13 March 2026
Staff at Twin Towns Library
News, Top Stories

Donegal Libraries win Library of the Year for inclusive Frances Browne project

13 March 2026
PB 1
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for pipe bomb attacks on homes

13 March 2026
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Norovirus forces precautions at LUH ahead of St. Patrick’s weekend

13 March 2026
gola
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gola Island remains without water as tourism season begins

13 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube