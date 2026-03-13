Local Soccer Spotlight: Milford United & Moville Celtic making progress

Milford United kept their promotion hopes alive in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 last week with a 1-0 win over table-toppers Kerrykeel.

There’s a lot going on at the club between the senior team, underage and girls teams.

Chris Ashmore has been out and about this week and caught up with Milford United Chairman Peter Doherty and their manager Noel Gillespie who has been happy with how the season is going so far…

Chris has also been in Inishowen this week and caught up with Moville Celtic Chairman John Gillen.

The club have gone through a tricky few years but are on the up this year with the senior team resurgent under the management of Martin Rea.

Chairman John Gillen is happy with the progress being made…