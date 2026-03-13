Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Local Soccer Spotlight: Milford United & Moville Celtic making progress

Milford United kept their promotion hopes alive in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 last week with a 1-0 win over table-toppers Kerrykeel.

There’s a lot going on at the club between the senior team, underage and girls teams.

Chris Ashmore has been out and about this week and caught up with Milford United Chairman Peter Doherty and their manager Noel Gillespie who has been happy with how the season is going so far…

 

Chris has also been in Inishowen this week and caught up with Moville Celtic Chairman John Gillen.

The club have gone through a tricky few years but are on the up this year with the senior team resurgent under the management of Martin Rea.

Chairman John Gillen is happy with the progress being made…

HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

13 March 2026
Rent 2
News, Audio

Concern too many homes are being used for short-term lets

13 March 2026
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

13 March 2026
MABs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

13 March 2026
Advertisement

