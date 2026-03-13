National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

As part of the National Broadband Plan, 1,603 homes and businesses in Fintown have now been made available for connection by National Broadband Ireland.

This new connection means almost 25,300 premises in Donegal can now connect to the network.

This follows connection works that have been carried out in rural areas surrounding Bundoran, Ballyshannon, and Ardara.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal is set to receive €128m in Government investment to make high-speed broadband available in rural areas.

The targeted area includes 34,000 premises in the county.

Nationally, over 456,000 homes, farms, and businesses have been connected.