Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

As part of the National Broadband Plan, 1,603 homes and businesses in Fintown have now been made available for connection by National Broadband Ireland.

This new connection means almost 25,300 premises in Donegal can now connect to the network.

This follows connection works that have been carried out in rural areas surrounding Bundoran, Ballyshannon, and Ardara.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal is set to receive €128m in Government investment to make high-speed broadband available in rural areas.

The targeted area includes 34,000 premises in the county.

Nationally, over 456,000 homes, farms, and businesses have been connected.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

13 March 2026
Rent 2
News, Audio

Concern too many homes are being used for short-term lets

13 March 2026
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

13 March 2026
MABs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

13 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

13 March 2026
Rent 2
News, Audio

Concern too many homes are being used for short-term lets

13 March 2026
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

13 March 2026
MABs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

13 March 2026
assaranca-waterfall-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourists forced to use laneways and dunes as bathrooms at popular Ardara waterfall

13 March 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 287 – Mairtin Kelly’s new departure in a consultancy and advisory role

12 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube