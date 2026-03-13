The Greg Hughes Podcast – Ep10 Louise James -10 Years On from the Buncrana Pier Tragedy: A Journey of Resilience, Grief, and Hope

This week, we mark a profoundly significant and somber milestone. Friday, March 20th, 2026, marks the 10th anniversary of the Buncrana Pier tragedy.

On that evening in 2016, five members of one family—Sean McGrotty, Mark (12), Evan (8), Ruth Daniels (57), and Jodie-Lee Daniels (14)—lost their lives when their car slipped into Lough Swilly. The sole survivor was four-month-old Rioghnach-Ann, saved in a moment of extraordinary bravery as she was handed through a window to rescuer Davitt Walsh.

In this episode, we are joined by Louise James, who speaks with incredible courage about the decade that has passed since that life-altering Sunday.

What We Discuss:

The Day Everything Changed: Louise recounts being on a hen party in Liverpool, the “gut feeling” that something was wrong, and the devastating news she received after landing back home.

Signs of Comfort: The moving story of the “Elephant” sign—a promise from her mother that appeared on her daughter’s dummy in the hospital.

The Reality of Grief: The “guilt of living,” the challenges of years two and three, and the difficulty of watching the world move on while your heart remains at the pier.

Living for Rioghnach-Ann: How Louise and her daughter keep the memories of their dad, brothers, granny, and aunt alive every single day.

A Legacy in Writing: An update on Louise’s upcoming book, scheduled for publication in 2026, which documents her journey through loss and resilience.

Remembrance Mass

A special anniversary Mass will be held this Friday, March 20th, at 7:00 PM at the Holy Family Parish in Ballymagroarty, Derry. All are welcome to attend to remember, pray, and show support for the family.