The Greg Hughes Show Friday 13/03/26

The Friday Panel: Fuel Crisis, Global Conflict, and the Search for Truth Greg is joined by Minister Marian Harkin, Sinn Féin Ógra member Niamh McGuinness, and Professor Pat O’Connor to dissect the week’s biggest stories:

The Cost of Living: As fuel prices continue to squeeze households, the panel debates what immediate actions the Government must take to alleviate the burden on motorists and families.

International Relations: With Tánaiste Micheál Martin visiting the White House, we discuss the diplomatic tightrope of the war in Gaza and the Middle East, questioning the US role and Ireland’s influence on the world stage.

The Creeslough Tragedy: We discuss the ongoing campaign by the families for a public inquiry and a formal meeting with the Minister for Justice, as they continue their search for answers three years on.

Buncrana Hospital Protest We hear from the community in Buncrana where a protest has been called over “unacceptable” delays. Plans for the new community hospital have stalled again, and locals are demanding the HSE and Government stop the drift.

The Emigrant Experience: Listener Michelle Bonner shares the harrowing story of her daughter, who was forced to leave her job in Qatar over safety fears. Michelle claims the Irish Government is failing to provide a pathway or adequate support for emigrants who need to return home in times of crisis.

Local History: ‘Great’ – The Benny Gordon Story We are joined by Seamus and Margaret Gordon, who have produced a moving new documentary about their father, Benny. Titled ‘Great’, the film captures a century of life in the Twin Towns and will be screened at the Balor Theatre next week.