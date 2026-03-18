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Appeal for information following report of burglary in Limavady

PSNI Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Limavady.

This incident was reported on Saturday, 15th March, at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the Whitehill Park area.

A residential property was reportedly broken into, and this is believed to have happened between 1:30pm and 10:30pm.

On attendance, police officers observed that entry was gained through the back door, in which the glass had been smashed, and jewellery and medication had been stolen during this incident.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 101, and residents are asked to check any CCTV or doorbell footage.

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