Afternoon Dublin – Donegal flights to be fully restored – Cope

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher says he believes the lunchtime flight from Dublin to Donegal will be restored within weeks.

He’s received a letter today from Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, in which the minister says discussions are ongoing in relation to restoring elements of the existing service, including the overnighting of the aircraft in Carrickfinn and the return of the afternoon service.

Deputy Gallagher said he is confident that, once this process is finalised, the afternoon flight and the overnighting of the aircraft will be reinstated within weeks ……………..