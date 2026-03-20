Almost 750 new homes to be built in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has today given approval for the progression of two major housing developments that will deliver almost 750 new homes for the city.

One of the developments is on the Springtown Road, the other on the Upper Galliagh Road.

The development of the affordable homes is being carried out in association with Apex Housing.

At a Special Meeting of the Planning Committee, members approved a Reserved Matters application for the construction of 259 affordable homes and a community centre on lands between 42 and 44 Springtown Road and to the west of St. Eithne’sPark, Derrymore.

The Committee also approved plans for a major mixed-use residential development at lands on the Upper Galliagh Road.

This development will deliver 480 new residential units, comprising 343 two-storey houses and 137 apartments in a mix of two and three-storey blocks.

The scheme also includes seven retail units, two three-storey office blocks, communal open spaces including allotments and a multi-use games area.

Planning Committee Chair Councillor John Boyle these developments will not only provide much-needed homes for hundreds of families, they will also help support sustainable, balanced growth across the city.

Council release in full –

Planning Committee gives go ahead for hundreds of new homes for Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has today given approval for the progression of two major housing developments that will deliver almost 750 new homes for the city.

The decisions will significantly boost the supply of high-quality housing in the city, helping to address ongoing pressures in the local housing market.

At a Special Meeting of the Planning Committee, members approved a Reserved Matters application for the construction of 259 affordable homes and a community centre on lands between 42 and 44 Springtown Road and to the west of St. Eithne’s Park, Derrymore.

The development will include a mix of affordable dwellings alongside a new community centre, with works incorporating a new access point onto Springtown Road. Plans also provide for upgrades to Springtown Road and the junction of Hawthorne Drive, including two new right-hand turning lanes, and the creation of associated communal amenity spaces, landscaping, road infrastructure and car parking.

During the meeting the Committee also approved plans for a major mixed-use residential development at lands on the Upper Galliagh Road.

This development will deliver 480 new residential units, comprising 343 two-storey houses (including detached, semi-detached and terraced homes) and 137 apartments in a mix of two and three-storey blocks. The scheme also includes seven retail units with associated service area, two three-storey office blocks, communal open spaces including allotments and a multi-use games area, landscaping and car parking.

Welcoming today’s decisions, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor John Boyle, said: “I am delighted that Committee members have given their support to these two significant housing developments. Together, they represent a major investment in our city and will go a long way towards addressing the current stress on the supply of good quality social and affordable housing in the Derry area.

“The creation of quality, modern housing, supported by appropriate infrastructure, community facilities and strong public transport links, is a key priority for Council. These developments will not only provide much-needed homes for hundreds of families, but will also help support sustainable, balanced growth across our city.”

The Committee noted that both schemes include important infrastructure improvements, community amenities and open spaces designed to support inclusive, sustainable neighbourhoods.

Apex Housing release in full –

Apex Housing Association (Apex) welcomes approval for two major residential developments in Derry~Londonderry, delivering more than 700 new homes alongside community and neighbourhood facilities.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The two developments, located at Springtown Road and Upper Galliagh Road, were approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee and represent one of the most significant housing investments in the city in recent years.

They will see the delivery of 739 new homes across both developments, including a mix of houses and apartments designed to create sustainable neighbourhoods with high-quality public spaces and local facilities.

The Springtown Road development, being brought forward in partnership with Kevin Watson Properties Ltd, will provide 259 affordable homes alongside a new community centre and public open space with an equipped children’s play area.

Meanwhile, the Upper Galliagh development will deliver 480 homes, complemented by a local neighbourhood centre including retail units, office space, community facilities, public open space with an equipped children’s play area, allotments and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Together, the developments represent a significant contribution towards addressing the critical shortage of affordable homes across the North West, while creating vibrant, sustainable communities with access to services, employment and public transport.

Both developments have a strong emphasis on sustainable design and place-making, including extensive tree planting, landscaping green infrastructure, walkable street networks and accessible public spaces designed to promote health and wellbeing.

Together the developments mark an important milestone in Apex Housing Association’s ongoing programme of delivering high-quality homes for communities across Northern Ireland. These developments will make a significant contribution to the 1,750 homes targeted for delivery in the NIHE Social Housing Development Programme for 2025/2026.

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex, said:

“Housing is one of the most pressing challenges facing communities across Northern Ireland, and particularly in the North West where demand continues to outpace supply. These developments demonstrate Apex’s commitment to working in partnership with local councils, statutory bodies and communities to deliver high-quality homes in sustainable locations, helping to meet the social and affordable housing targets set out in the Programme for Government 2024–27 and the Housing Supply Strategy 2024–39. By combining new homes with green space, community facilities and neighbourhood services, we are helping to create places where people can put down roots, raise families and build strong communities for the future.”

The development at Upper Galliagh forms part of a wider master plan for a residential-led mixed-use neighbourhood with the first phase of 262 homes already occupied. The approved development, alongside future phases, will deliver a total of 700 additional new homes in this part of the city.

The Springtown Road developments includes a new community facility and is supported by extensive areas of open space helping to create a strong focal point for residents and important social infrastructure for the area.

Barry Kerr, Apex’s Executive Director of Development, added:

“These planning approvals represent a hugely important step in delivering much-needed social homes for people in housing need across the North West. The demand for high-quality, affordable housing across the region remains extremely high, and these developments will make a meaningful contribution to addressing that need while supporting the continued growth of the city and its surrounding communities.”

Construction of the developments will support local employment and supply chains while delivering long-term investment in housing and community infrastructure across the North West.

The approvals represent a significant milestone in Apex Housing Association’s ongoing programme of investment to deliver new homes and sustainable communities across Northern Ireland.