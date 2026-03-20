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Buncrana’s Children’s Charity launches Volunteer Panel

 

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity has launched a new Volunteer Panel, with the community invited to get involved during the charity’s 10th anniversary year.

The charity is calling on people from across Inishowen to help local families by joining the panel, with the initiative offering a way for people to help the charity without the need to commit to a formal committee role.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to assist at community events, fundraising activities, and charity initiatives whenever their schedule allows.

The Panel was launched on the 10th anniversary year of the charity.

Chairperson Adrian McMyler believes the new Volunteer Panel will give more people the opportunity to get involved in a way that suits their lives.

To join the Volunteer Panel, volunteers must be 18 or older and complete a Garda Vetting through the charity.

 

Anyone interested in joining the Buncrana’s Children’s Charity Volunteer Panel is encouraged to get in touch by emailing buncranaschildrenscharity@gmail.com or phoning +353 87 481 4654

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