Civil claim against Gerry Adams at the UK High Court withdrawn

The civil claim against Gerry Adams in the UK’s High Court over IRA bombings has been withdrawn.

The former Sinn Féin President was being sued for one pound in damages by three men who were injured in Provisional IRA bombings in the 1970s and 1990s.

They alleged Mr Adams was a leading member of the organisation on those dates, including of its Army Council.

Mr Adams has denied the allegations and was defending the claim, this morning the lawyer for the victims told the High Court the claim would be discontinued with “no order as to costs” after “proceedings developed overnight”.

Today was due to be the final day of the two week trial.