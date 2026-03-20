Consultant dermatologist decision at LUH overturned

Letterkenny University Hospital has been allocated a consultant dermatologist after being denied the appointment earlier this month.

This is after representations were made at the latest meeting of the regional health forum and elsewhere.

The U-turn comes after a refusal by the National Clinical Lead for Dermatology, Professor Anne Marie Tobin to appoint a consultant dermatologist earlier this months saying it would be inappropriate for Donegal to have a standalone service.

The change today has been described as a significant step.

Previously patients seeking Dermatology treatment had to travel to Sligo putting a financial and logistical burden on patients as some faced a two and half hour journey each way.

Cllr Declan Meehan said he welcomed the engagement from the HSE and Health Minister, Jennifer Carroll-MacNeil for delivering the service in Donegal meaning patients can now avail of care locally .