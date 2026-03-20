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Councillor highlights “hidden homeless” cases in Donegal

Homelessness is a problem that can be prevented, according to Donegal Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

The member of the Housing Strategic Policy Committee says the issue remains a key concern for local representatives.

Speaking after the latest meeting at Lifford Chamber, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said councilors across Donegal are seeing more evidence of what’s known as the “hidden homeless.”

He says while official figures tell part of the story, they don’t fully reflect the crises.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says these situations are visible to councilors on the ground, highlighting the need for more action:

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