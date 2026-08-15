National Heritage Week begins today

National Heritage week returns today with more than 2,500 events set to be held nationwide, most free to attend.

The theme this year is ‘Heritage at Risk’ and invites communities to explore, celebrate and help safeguard traditions.

Now in its 26th year, National Heritage Week, an initiative of the Heritage Council, is expected to attract more than half a million participants across the country.

Numerous events are happening across Donegal including at Glenveagh National Park with celebrations kicking off this morning with a Ranger Led Hill Walk. At 1pm there will be live Music with Liofa, a group of musicians from Gaoth Dobhair, at The Orangery.

Elsewhere today events get under way in Clonmany as the Geneology and Heritage Group host their ‘Memories of Place’ event which celebrates the history, heritage and people of Clonmany through a guided heritage walk.

An exhibition will take place until 4pm and an illustrated talk at 3pm. Admission is free to the event and refreshments are available in the market house café.

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(Donegal Based Events)

Saturday 15 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Live Musice with Liofa @ The Orangery

Saturday 15 August 10am Glenveagh National Park Ranger Led Hill Walk

Sunday 16 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Traditional Irish Dancing with Sarah Lennon School of Dancing @ The Castle

Sunday 16 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Live Music with An Crann Óg @ The Orangery

Tuesday 18 August 11am – 1pm Glenveagh National Park Siobhan Ní Gallachoir Weaving Workshops @ The Bridge House Education Centre

Tuesday 18 August 2pm – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Siobhan Ní Gallachoir Weaving Workshops @ The Bridge House Education Centre

Tuesday 18 August 2pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Seed Saving Walk & Talk @ The Walled Garden

Wednesday 19 August 11am – 1pm Glenveagh National Park Siobhan Ní Gallachoir Weaving Workshops @ The Bridge House Education Centre

Wednesday 19 August 2pm – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Siobhan Ní Gallachoir Weaving Workshops @ The Bridge House Education Centre

Thursday 20 August 12pm – 2 pm Glenveagh National Park Official opening of An Binse Cliste (The Smart Bench) – An Fóscadh Mór

Thursday 20 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Live Music with Líofa @ An Fóscadh Mór

Friday 21 August 10am – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Patrick Sweeney Wood Turning Demo @ The Castle

Friday 21 August 10am – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Willow Weaving @ The Visitor Centre

Friday 21 August 10am Glenveagh National Park McNutts Tweed Talk & Popup shop with Nadúr @ The Visitor Centre

Friday 21 August 11am – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Spinning Wheel Demo @The Audio Visual Theatre

Friday 21 August 12pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park The Arty Fox: Pop Up Children’s Woodlands Arts & Crafts

Friday 21 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Live Music with Ruairí Friel & Sarah Cullen @ The Orangery

Saturday 22 August 10am – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Patrick Sweeney Wood Turning Demo @ The Castle

Saturday 22 August 11am – 1pm Glenveagh National Park Wildlife Art Workshop with Robert Vaughan @ The Bridge House Education Centre

Saurday 22 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Live Music with Ruairí Friel & Sarah Cullen @ The Orangery

Sunday 23 August 10am Glenveagh National Park Ranger Led Hill Walk

Sunday 23 August 10am – 4pm Glenveagh National Park Patrick Sweeney Wood Turning Demo @ The Castle

Sunday 23 August 12pm Glenveagh National Park Wildflower & Woodland Walk

Sunday 23 August 1pm – 3pm Glenveagh National Park Traditional Irish Dancing with Sarah Lennon School of Dancing @ The Castle

Sunday 23 August 3:30pm Glenveagh National Park Film Launch @ The Audio Visual Theatre

Tuesday 18 August 11am – 12pm Milford Community Library Exhibition & Talk: Coastal Connections and Machair Habitat

Leitir Corn Mill -Muileann Coirce Leitir Donegal 8/22/2026 11:00 – 16:00Leitir Corn Mill F94CP7E

Rathmullan Tidy Towns under the banner of Rathmullan the Way forward Clg Donegal 8/23/2026 14:30- 15:30 Rathmullan F92KR22

Castlefinn Tidy Towns Donegal TBC

Nature Northwest – Aengus Kennedy Donegal 8/21/2026 14:00 – 16:00 Owenea Angling Centre F94 X085

Dunkineely Community Ltd Donegal 8/23/2026 18:00 – 20:00 Killybegs Harbour F94HE9R

Moville Community Garden Donegal 8/23/2026 14:00 – 16:00`Moville Community Gardens

Ballyshannon Regeneration Group Donegal 8/20/2026 19:00 – 21:00Abbey Mill Abbey Mill F94XP52

Inishowen Rivers Trust Donegal 8/18/2026 18:00 – 21:00 Market House, Clonmany

Donegal Living RIvers Services CLG Donegal 8/23/2026 14:00 – 17:30 Bust tour starting St Brigids Community Centre

CALM project Donegal 8/19/2026 11:00 – 12:30 and 14:00 – 15:30 Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar