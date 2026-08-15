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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

“James and Noreen had their talents, but they were so much more that that” – Fr Willie Peoples

 

Hundreds gathered in Kilcar today for the funeral of James and Noreen McHugh, both of whom died following a collision in County Cavan on Monday.

Before James and Noreen’s coffins were brought to Towney Graveyard for burial, their children Emma and Eoin thanked emergency services in Cavan, the staff of Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, and all those who have supported them this week. They said they had been spoilt throughout their lives, not with material things, but with love.

Speaking during the funeral mass, Parish Priest Fr Willie Peoples said that James and Noreen both had gifts which they used to the full, but they were much more than that…….

 

You can listen to more of Fr Peoples’ sermon at today’s funeral mass here –

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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