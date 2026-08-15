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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

962 first time buyers avail of ‘Help to Buy’ scheme in Donegal

The government says almost 49,000 households have been assisted through the Help to Buy Scheme.

There were 1,740 applications from Donegal, 962 of which were approved. That’s an approval rate of 55%, which is in line with the national average.

The scheme was brought in, in 2020 to help first-time buyers to buy or build a new home.

Almost 38,000 claims relate to the buying of newly built homes, while almost 11,000 supported self-build projects.

Tánaiste Simon says owning a home remains one of the biggest ambitions for many people and families, and the Government’s job is to make that ambition a reality.

He says there is still so much more to do in relation to housing.

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