Funeral of James and Noreen McHugh to take place today

The funeral of James and Noreen McHugh will take place this morning at 11 o’clock in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar.

The mass will be followed by burial in Towney Graveyard.

Tributes have been paid to James and Noreen throughout this week following their deaths in a collision between a car and a van on the N3, between Virginia and Cavan town, on Monday afternoon.

Kilcar Parish Priest, Fr. William Peoples, said earlier this week that the couple had been together since their teenage years, describing them as being “made for each other”.

Family, friends and the wider community will gather this morning to remember the couple.