Debate grows over longer drinking hours for World Cup

Legislators are being told to examine the full implications of allowing pubs to stay open longer during the World Cup finals.

Plans are in the works that would allow pubs to serve until 12.30 am, late bars to operate until 2.30 in the morning, and nightclubs to remain open until 6 am.

Alcohol Action Ireland believes it could lead to increased levels of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, public disorder and drink driving.

Its CEO Sheila Gilheany says the risks need to be assessed before pubs’ opening hours are extended this summer: