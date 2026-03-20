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Derry City let two-goal lead slip against Drogheda United

Derry City drew 2-2 with Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The Candy Stripes were a goal to the good at the break thanks to a brilliant finish from Michael Duffy on 10 minutes.

Darragh Markey had Derry 2-0 up and cruising just after the interval but two goals in quick succession for Drogs just after the hour-mark brought them level.

Mark Doyle hit the net on 62 minutes while Warren Davis’ sublime strike into the top corner made it 2-2 moments later.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from The Brandywell…

 

In other top flight games this evening, leaders Bohemians were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundalk, Champions Shamrock Rovers won 2-0 at home to Galway United and St. Pat’s won 2-0 at the RSC against Waterford.

Derry City’s next game is away to Galway United in two weeks time.

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