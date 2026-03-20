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Donegal Airport Board of Directors welcomes commitments from Transport Minister

The Board of Donegal Airport says it will continue to work with and press the Department of Transport for an early conclusion to allow the reinstatement of the overnight aircraft and the midday flights between Dublin and Donegal within the earliest possible timeframe.

It’s after Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher received a letter last evening from Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, in which the minister says discussions are ongoing in relation to restoring elements of the existing service, including the overnighting of the aircraft in Carrickfinn and the return of the afternoon service.

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