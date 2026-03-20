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Memorial to Martin McGuinness to be erected in Derry

It’s been announced a permanent memorial to Martin McGuinness is to be erected in Derry.

Announcing the project with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Ruairí McHugh this afternoon, Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation spokesperson Aidan McAteer said they are still in the early stages of development, but hope to unveil the memorial next year, 10 years after his death.

They say they’ll be meeting with a range of people over the coming months as the plans progress, and will also be launching a campaign to raise the required funds.

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