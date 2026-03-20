Ryan Ferry talks all things GAA ahead of big weekend for Donegal intercounty teams

It’s a big weekend for our intercounty Donegal teams with the senior men, the senior hurlers and the senior ladies teams all in action.

The men’s footballers travel to Clones to face Monaghan on Sunday knowing that a win will seal their spot in the National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park.

The hurlers, similarly, know a win over a strong Roscommon team on Saturday would seal their place in the Division 3 National Hurling League Final.

The Donegal Ladies have had a promising league campaign in Division 2 of the National Ladies Football League – James Daly’s side play Tipperary in Clonmel on Sunday.

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, has been previewing all of the above with Highland’s Mark Gallagher.

Firstly, Ryan spoke about Donegal’s narrow win over Fermanagh in the Ulster U20 Championship in Buncrana on Wednesday night…