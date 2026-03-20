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The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 11: Martin O’Donnell – 65 Years on the Road

At 90 years of age, most people have been retired for decades—but Martin O’Donnell only hung up the keys last October.

For 65 years, Martin was a constant presence on the roads of Milford, Carrigart, Ramelton, and Downings. From his early days driving for Pat Kelly to becoming a self-employed fixture of the community in the early 80s, he has witnessed the world change through his windscreen.

In this episode, Martin takes us back to:

  • The early days: Starting his career the same week as the Grand National and driving the iconic Bedford SIH 197.

  • A changing landscape: Watching Milford go from a bustling hub of local shops to just two remaining today.

  • Life on the road: Long 12-hour days, mishaps at the Log Cabin involving runaway wheels, and the days when “bread and spuds” were the staples of every household.

  • A life of faith: His 50+ years of service to the Chapel in Milford, earning him a Papal Honor, and why the nightly Rosary always took precedence over the television.

As Martin and his wife Angela prepare to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary this June, we sit down to hear the story of a man who didn’t just deliver bread—he delivered a lifetime of service to North Donegal.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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