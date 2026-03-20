Today marks 10 years since Buncrana Pier Tragedy

Today marks 10 years since the Buncrana Pier Tragedy.

On 20th March 2016, tragedy struck when a car carrying a family slipped into the waters of Lough Swilly, claiming the lives of five people.

Louise James lost her partner Sean McGrotty, their sons, 12-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Evan, along with her mother Ruth Daniels and her 14-year-old sister Jodie-Lee.

Four-month-old Rioghnach-Ann was rescued when her father, Sean, passed her out the car window to passerby Davitt Walsh.

Louise recounted the moment she learned the news on the Greg Hughes Podcast:

A special anniversary Mass will be held this evening at 7:00 PM at the Holy Family Parish in Ballymagroarty, Derry.

Meanwhile, a remembrance walk will be held at 11am on Sunday morning from Buncrana Play Park.