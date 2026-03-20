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Work starting on project to tackle erosion at Warden Beach on Ballymastocker Bay

Work is due to start early next month on measures to prevent further coastal erosion at Warden Beach on Ballymastocker Strand.

Last month, Donegal County Council officials confirmed they are working closely with experts from the University of Galway’s Geography Department, who have developed a solid understanding of the local challenges involved and will provide guidance on measures that can be implemented on the ground.

Senior personnel from University of Galway have been in Donegal for meetings in recent days, and a way forward is being mapped out.

The issue was originally raised in the council chamber by Cllr Liam Blaney.

He says the latest developments are very positive……….

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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