75% of all DCB Redress Scheme applications have come from Donegal

It’s emerged that three quarters of all applications for both Defective Concrete Block redress schemes have come from Donegal.

Figures released by the government show that just over €283 million had been spent on the scheme up to the end of last month.

Of the 3.304 applications received under both schemes, 2,523 were received from Donegal County Council, that’s 76% of the total.

493 applications came from Mayo, 197 from Clare, 80 from Limerick and 10 from Sligo.

Of the applications received, 888 have had options and grants determined by the Housing Agency. Of those, 730 are in Donegal, 82% of the total.

955 have had transitional determinations from the Local Authority, 674, or 67% of them in Donegal.

Nationally, work has commenced in 1172 cases, 880 in Donegal, while work has been completed in 435 cases, 288 of them in Donegal, percentage rates of 75 and 66 respectively.