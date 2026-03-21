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Gardai investigating two car break-ins at Coravaddy Woods outside Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses in connection with two car break-ins that occurred at Coravaddy Woods between approx. 5.45pm and 6pm last evening.
Two parked cars in that area were broken into between those times. Both cars were entered after a window on each was smashed. Nothing was stolen from one of the cars but a number of items were stolen from the other namely a grey/blue cord bag containing perfume, a small navy cloth zip coin purse containing a bank card and cash, a makeup bag, a mobile phone, a black glasses case & glasses and a silver Sheaffer fountain pen with the initials ‘ED’ engraved on it.
Gardai say the pen holds a lot of sentimental value and we are anxious to retrieve it for the owner. The stolen mobile phone was later found along the roadside.
Gardai are urging anyone who may have been in that area with a dash-cam between 5pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening to make the footage available to them.
If anyone can assist with relevant information, they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
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