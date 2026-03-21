Gardai investigating two car break-ins at Coravaddy Woods outside Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses in connection with two car break-ins that occurred at Coravaddy Woods between approx. 5.45pm and 6pm last evening.

Two parked cars in that area were broken into between those times. Both cars were entered after a window on each was smashed. Nothing was stolen from one of the cars but a number of items were stolen from the other namely a grey/blue cord bag containing perfume, a small navy cloth zip coin purse containing a bank card and cash, a makeup bag, a mobile phone, a black glasses case & glasses and a silver Sheaffer fountain pen with the initials ‘ED’ engraved on it.

Gardai say the pen holds a lot of sentimental value and we are anxious to retrieve it for the owner. The stolen mobile phone was later found along the roadside.