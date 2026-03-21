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Mark English bows out at semi-final stage at World Indoors

Mark English

Mark English finished fourth in his 800M Semi-Final at the World Indoor Championships in Poland this afternoon.

The result means the Finn Valley man will not compete in tomorrow evening’s final in Torun.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to Patsy McGonagle shortly after the race – Patsy said English will be disappointed with the run…

 

In the aftermath of the race, Team Ireland submitted an appeal and requested the advancement of Mark English to the 800m Final after claiming he was impeded by the Japanese Athlete around 250m into the run.

The Jury of Appeal rejected the appeal, however, saying they observed only incidental contact which “did not significantly affect the athlete”.

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