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Therapeutic services for people with Down Syndrome being expanded

Therapeutic services for people with Down Syndrome are being expanded.

A new partnership is being unveiled on Down Syndrome Day to deliver expanded services across the country, including in early intervention, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

The Department of Children, Disability and Equality says services will begin immediately on a phased basis, to support people with Down syndrome regardless of where they live.

The partnership also involves Down Syndrome Ireland, the Down Syndrome Centres in Dublin and Cork, Hub 21, and the HSE.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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