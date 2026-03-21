Two defeats in two games for Ulster

Ulster’s second defeat in two days means they will go into tomorrow’s final fixture with no chance of winning the FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament.

Last night, Gary Duffy’s side were beaten 1-0 by Munster in Ballyare in their tournament opener.

This afternoon, at the home of Buncrana Hearts, Ulster suffered another defeat as they went down 2-1 to Leinster.

Munster’s 3-0 win over Connacht today means the southerners sit on six points at the top of the league table.

The tournament now comes down to tomorrow’s clash between Munster and Leinster in Ballyare where a win or draw for Munster will see them lift the trophy – Leinster will lift the trophy if they win.

Ulster play Connacht at Leck View tomorrow but cannot break into the top two.