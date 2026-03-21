Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Two defeats in two games for Ulster

Ulster’s second defeat in two days means they will go into tomorrow’s final fixture with no chance of winning the FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament.

Last night, Gary Duffy’s side were beaten 1-0 by Munster in Ballyare in their tournament opener.

This afternoon, at the home of Buncrana Hearts, Ulster suffered another defeat as they went down 2-1 to Leinster.

Munster’s 3-0 win over Connacht today means the southerners sit on six points at the top of the league table.

The tournament now comes down to tomorrow’s clash between Munster and Leinster in Ballyare where a win or draw for Munster will see them lift the trophy – Leinster will lift the trophy if they win.

Ulster play Connacht at Leck View tomorrow but cannot break into the top two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Witness Appeal
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating two car break-ins at Coravaddy Woods outside Letterkenny

21 March 2026
foyle bridge
News

UPDATE: Foyle Bridge in Derry reopened

21 March 2026
WDSD-2026-banner-1024x512
News, Top Stories

Therapeutic services for people with Down Syndrome being expanded

21 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised following collision in Carndonagh

21 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Witness Appeal
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating two car break-ins at Coravaddy Woods outside Letterkenny

21 March 2026
foyle bridge
News

UPDATE: Foyle Bridge in Derry reopened

21 March 2026
WDSD-2026-banner-1024x512
News, Top Stories

Therapeutic services for people with Down Syndrome being expanded

21 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised following collision in Carndonagh

21 March 2026
foyle bridge
News

Foyle Bridge in Derry closed due to ‘concern for safety’

21 March 2026
enniskillen drugs
News

Large quantity of cannabis seized following discovery of Enniskillen cannabis factory

21 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube