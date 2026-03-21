“We performed very well” – Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann on big win over Roscommon

The Donegal Hurlers have produced a stunning performance at Dr. Hyde Park to reach next weekend’s National Hurling League Division 3 Final.

Mickey McCann’s side knew they needed to beat Roscommon who sat top of the table and were unbeaten before today.

A brilliant first-half saw Donegal race into a 3-10 to 0-12 lead at the break thanks to goals from Josh Cronolly-McGee and Richie Ryan (2).

It finished 3-20 to 0-19 in favour of the Tir Conaill men who will play Wicklow in the decider next weekend and can look forward to play hurling in Division 2 next season after achieving promotion with today’s win.

Here’s Donegal manager Mickey McCann speaking to Willie Hegarty after the game – Mickey was understandably over the moon with the performance…