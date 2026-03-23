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Campaigners express frustration at lack of clarity from officials regarding Buncrana Community Hospital renovations

Campaigners have expressed their frustration at a lack of clarity from officials following a recent protest concerning ongoing delays to renovations at Buncrana Community Hospital.

The Inish Theatre Group says their most recent communication from Dermot Monaghan, IHA Manager for Donegal HSE, indicated that works would commence in the first quarter of this year – something they say is “entirely inaccurate”.

The group also say they had previously been informed that delays were due to complications relating to a new kitchen installation but have now been advised that this explanation is “incorrect”.

Manager of the Inish Theatre Group, Maureen Tolley, says if concerns continue to be ignored, they will have no choice but to escalate their actions:

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