Protest to highlight danger of speeding in Lettermacaward

A protest will take place in Lettermacaward on Wednesday September 2nd to highlight excessive speeding through their village.

The local development group says since the N56 was upgraded in 2017, speeding has become a huge concern, with a recent survey showing that the majority of cars travelling through the village at more than 20 kilometres an hour over the limit. There’s also a lack of pedestrian crossing points.

At present, the only warning signs there are ones the local community has erected, with calls growing for traffic calming measures.

Breda Burns of the Lettermacaward Development Group says a safety plan, costed at €95,000, has been drawn up in conjunction with TII and Donegal County Council, but because there have been no fatal or serious accidents on this road, it’s deemed to be of “low priority”…………..

You can access the TII’s report here N56 Lettermacaward – Feasibility and Options Report

You can listen to the whole of Breda Burns’ interview here –