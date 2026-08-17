Seo Mise striving to promote better understanding of neurodivergency in the Twin Towns

A volunteer group established in Ballybofey and Stranorlar to support neurodivergent people and their families says the response to a recent survey is helping to shape the their Community Action Plan, which will focus on creating inclusive activities and spaces, improving accessibility, supporting families, and ensuring neurodivergent people have a meaningful voice in the development of their community.

Seo Mise recently carried out a community consultation, with 149 responses, and now plans to hold an AGM next month.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show,. Chairperson Yvonne Lang said this is about filling gaps in services, and equally importantly, gaps in understanding……

You can listen to the full discussion here –

Release in full –

149 local voices help shape a more inclusive Twin Towns

Community group Seo Mise turns local feedback into new projects, activities and

opportunities

The views of 149 local people are helping shape a new programme of activities and

projects aimed at making the Twin Towns a more inclusive place for neurodivergent

people and their families.

Seo Mise, a volunteer-led community organisation, carried out a local survey to better

understand people’s experiences, priorities and hopes for Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The responses are now helping guide the group’s Community Action Plan, with a focus on

creating inclusive activities and spaces, improving accessibility, supporting families, increasing

understanding of neurodiversity and ensuring neurodivergent people have a meaningful voice in

the development of their community.

“Behind every one of those 149 responses is a person or a family with their own experience of

what it is like to navigate our community,” said Seo Mise PRO Angela Ward.

“We want to listen to those experiences and help make sure people feel that they belong here.”

That work is already taking shape, with Seo Mise developing an arts and science installation

exploring the eight senses and inviting the neurodivergent community to help shape the project.

An Arts Meets Science workshop will take place at Finn Valley Family Resource Centre on 10

September, from 11am to 1pm. The workshop will be an opportunity to explore ideas for the

installation and for people to contribute their own experiences and perspectives.

Anyone interested in learning more or taking part can contact

thisismecommunity2025@gmail.com or info@thisismecommunity.ie.

The new project builds on a programme of community activities delivered by Seo Mise over the

summer. From June to August, the group hosted a printmaking workshop, Let’s Mess with

Maggie and a Nervous System Regulation session with Andrea Mc Feely.

Seo Mise would like to thank the Library and Donegal County Council for supporting the

printmaking workshop, Maggie and Finn Valley Family Resource Centre for Let’s Mess with

Maggie, and Andrea Mc Feely and The Base for the nervous system regulation session.

The group also wishes to thank Robertson National School for supporting Seo Mise through a

recent cake sale.

Partnership has been central to the group’s work. Over the past nine months, Seo Mise has

submitted 10 funding applications in partnership with other community groups and organisations

to help deliver activities locally. Two applications have been successful and will support activities

in the coming months, while the group is awaiting the outcome of three further applications.

Seo Mise continues to actively apply for funding to support its work and develop further

opportunities in the community.

Another major project will begin in October, when Seo Mise partners with Atlantic Technological

University (ATU) on Welcome to My World: Voice Beyond Words, a Creative Ireland Nurture

Youth project involving Seo Mise in Ballybofey and DANU in Annaghdown.

The project will explore how nature, movement, patterns and sensory experiences can provide

opportunities for expression and regulation for non-speaking neurodivergent children. It

recognises that communication does not always happen through spoken words, and will explore

the many ways children communicate through movement, choices, actions and responses to

the world around them.

Seo Mise Chair Yvonne Lang said the group wants this approach to remain at the heart of its

work.

“We want Seo Mise to be shaped by the people who use it and the community around it,” said

Yvonne.

“Inclusion isn’t about creating something for people; it’s about creating it with them.”

Looking ahead, Seo Mise is exploring further opportunities including sensory-friendly activities,

creative and hobby groups, social opportunities for teenagers and young adults, improved

accessibility, awareness training for local businesses and greater support for families.

The group also hopes to hold its AGM in September, providing an opportunity to share its

journey over the past year and plans for the year ahead.

Seo Mise is keen to hear from local people, families, businesses, community groups and

organisations who would like to get involved or support the work.