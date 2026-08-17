Fuel for Ireland says Dail recall may be necessary to prevent excise rise from September 1st

There are warnings further protesting is “inevitable” if the government proceeds with its plan to wind down fuel supports.

Fuels for Ireland wants the government to pause plans to increase the excise duty on fuel from September, which it says could push diesel over two euro a litre.

Protests over rising fuel prices brought the country to a standstill earlier this year.

Head of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan, says patterns on social media which arose ahead of the demonstrations earlier in the year, are repeating now.

He says if the Dail needs to be brought back to discuss retaining fuel supports, then that’s what should be done..…..