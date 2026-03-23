Creggan hosts forum on healthcare plans for a united Ireland

A community discussion on healthcare in a “New Ireland” is taking place tonight in Derry.

The event, organised by Irish unity group Think 32, is being held at the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership at 7 p.m.

Think 32 says the event will explore how healthcare could be improved across the island if Ireland were reunified, and highlights that Brexit has intensified the challenges caused by partition.

The group stresses that planning and preparation for a New Ireland must start now, particularly within the Irish Government.

At a panel discussion, attendees will have the chance to ask questions and share their views.

Think 32 encourages all local residents to take part in the conversation.