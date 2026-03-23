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Department of Justice not considering any property offer in Donegal for uses as an IPAS centre

It has been confirmed the Department of Justice is not considering any property offer in Donegal to be used as an IPAS centre.

This follows speculation from residents regarding plans for a centre in Ramelton.

In response to Sinn Féin Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn, the Department confirmed IPAS has received no offer of accommodation in respect of The Blue Goat Ramelton: Artisan Food Store, and they are not examining the property for use.

They further confirmed that they are not considering any property offer in Donegal at the moment.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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