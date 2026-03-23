Minister Calleary officially opens two new play facilities in Donegal

Minister for Rural and Community Development and The Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary officially opened two new play facilities on a visit to Donegal.

The Laghey Community Village Park and the refurbished Castlefinn Playground were completed with the help of investment from the Department totalling over €400,000.

During his speech opening the Castlefinn Playground, Minister Calleary paid tribute to the community volunteers in Castlefinn for their hard work.

He says projects such as these are the heart of any community: