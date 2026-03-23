National League Final details confirmed for Donegal footballers and hurlers

Donegal and Kerry will meet in the National Football League Division 1 final in a repeat of last season’s All Ireland final. It was confirmed today that the game will have a 4 pm throw-in at Croke Park (above) next Sunday and it will be preceded by Meath and Cork in the Division 2 Final at 1.45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Donegal senior hurlers will face Wicklow in the NHL Division 3 final next Saturday at Echelon Park in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, with a 2.00 pm throw-in.

The sides met earlier in the campaign with Wicklow recording an impressive win in Letterkenny.