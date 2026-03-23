Stephen McCullagh found guilty of murdering pregnant Natalie McNally

A 36-year-old man’s been found guilty of murdering a woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant with his child.
Natalie McNally was stabbed at home in Lurgan in County Armagh in December 2022.
A jury’s convicted Stephen McCullagh, who denied the charges.
A 36-year-old man’s been found guilty of murdering a woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant with his child.
Natalie McNally was stabbed at home in Lurgan in County Armagh in December 2022.
A jury’s convicted Stephen McCullagh, who denied the charges.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland