“The country will be at a stand-still” – Shay Given on massive night for Ireland in Czechia

The whole country will “be at a stand-still” tonight as Ireland play Czechia in Prague from 7:45pm.

A win in the Czech capital would set up a mammoth occasion in Dublin on Tuesday against either Denmark or North Macedonia where a win would send Ireland to their first FIFA World Cup since 2002.

Although it’s very much one step at a time, there is a sense that something special could be on the cards over the next few days.

Former Ireland goalkeeper and Lifford native Shay Given spoke on The Greg Hughes Show this morning and spoke of the “huge excitement” in the build-up to the game…