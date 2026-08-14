Amhrán na Laoch songwriting competition returns for 2026

Highland Radio is supporting the Amhrán na Laoch Songwriting Competition which has been confirmed for Irish Music Month 2026 Supported by An Post.

Hot Press and the IBI have announced Amhrán na Laoch 2026 – an Irish language songwriting competition, which is supported by An Post – as part of this year’s Irish Music Month.

If your song gets selected as Amhrán na Laoch, you win:

Airplay support across 22 independent Irish radio stations

Guaranteed coverage in and support from Hot Press

€2,500 prize money

Music industry mentoring & support

Mixing, mastering and release of a single through the Gael Linn label

Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and is supported by Coimisiún na Meán under its Sound and Vision scheme.

Amhrán na Laoch was won last time out by Huartan, from Belfast, with ‘Bean Udaí Thall’.

Huartan went on to win the Live Act of the Year Award at the NI Music Prize and also took the BBC Introducing Northern Irish Artist of the Year Award at the end of 2025.

Amhrán na Laoch has been singled out for praise by the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly.

“As President of Ireland, may I send my very best wishes to Hot Press and to all those local radio stations and artists participating in this year’s Irish Music Month,” the President said.

“It is vitally important that our broadcasters support our local Irish artists and I am very grateful for the commitment which each of the stations involved are showing to Irish musicians through this initiative.

“I am particularly pleased to note that Irish Music Month will again this year include the Irish language song competition Amhrán na Laoch, fostering creativity and songwriting in the Irish language. May I wish all involved a wonderful month of music and performance.”

Críostóir Mac Cafraidh, Senior Communications Executive at An Post said: “An Post is proud to support Amhrán na Laoch, celebrating the creativity of songwriters and performers through the Irish language. By helping to showcase Irish language music on a national stage, we are supporting communities, culture and the continued growth of an Ghaeilge across Ireland.”

“Tá an-chuid ceoltóirí agus cumadóirí amhráin ag obair trí Ghaeilge anois,” a dúirt Niall Stokes, eagarthóir Hot Press, “agus iad ag cruthú obair iontach a bhfuil macalla leis ar fud an domhain.”

“There are many musicians and songwriters writing songs in Irish now,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said, “and creating brilliant work that resonates throughout the world.”

“Amhrán na Laoch is a great chance to further highlight the potential of the national language in popular and contemporary music,” Michael Kelly, Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland said. “The Irish language is achieving fast-growing levels of interest with the support of music artists.

Our independent radio stations are delighted to be associated with this initiative and look forward to even more innovative ways of bringing music in the Irish language to listeners.”

The good news is that Gael Linn have also joined forces with Hot Press and the IBI, to release a recording of the winning song as part of the prize. “Gael Linn is delighted to team up with Hot Press, for Amhrán na Laoch 2026,” Réamonn Ó Ciaráin, CEO of Gael Linn said.

“We hope to bring an extra dimension to the Amhrán na Laoch competition by working with the winner to ensure their award-winning song is available across the globe on the major digital platforms on a music label with seventy years of experience in the field, Gael Linn.”

Entries for Amhrán na Laoch should be sent directly to Hot Press.

The closing date for entries to Amhrán na Laoch is Friday, 18th September 2026.

Songwriters or artists wishing to enter must get a recording or a demo done, and upload that song or track via the special Amhrán na Laoch entry form on

hotpress.com.

Songs must be the original work of the songwriter, artist or band that submits the entry.

“The rules stipulate that at least 50% of the song must be in Irish,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes added. “We’re not against songwriters throwing in píosa i mBéarla – but don’t forget that what the judges will really want to see in your work is the Irish language being used with real power and effect.”

“Cuir isteach do amhrán anois,” a dúirt sé. “Mura bhfuil tú istigh, ní féidir leat a bhuachan.”

“Enter your song now. If you’re not in, you can’t win!”

MORE ON IRISH MUSIC MONTH

Launched in 2021, Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and is supported by Coimisiún na Meán.

It takes place in September and October across 22 participating local radio stations, covering every blade of grass in Ireland.

Here is the full list of independent radio stations involved in Irish Music Month

Highland Radio • Clare FM • Classic Hits • Cork’s 96FM • East Coast FM • FM104 • Galway Bay FM •

KCLR • KFM • Limerick Live 95FM • LMFM • Midlands 103 •

MidWest Radio • Northern Sound • Ocean FM • Radio Kerry • Radio Nova •

Shannonside FM • South East Radio • Sunshine FM • Tipp FM • WLR FM