Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to two callouts on Wednesday

Volunteer crews from Lough Swilly RNLI responded to two separate incidents on Wednesday.

Malin Head Coast Guard requested the Atlantic 85 lifeboard, Davdot, to launch at 7:39pm after reports of two red flares sighted in the Port Ronan area, south west of Malin Head.

Greencastle Coast Guard’s D-Class and Delta teams were also tasked.

Following a search there were no signs of anyone in difficulty, as the crew prepared to update Malin Head Coast Guard on the search they were re-tasked at 8:17pm.

This was to assist a vessel with two people on board south-west of Dunaff Head.

Arriving on scene at 8.35pm, the crew located the 28ft vessel, which had become disabled after a line fouled its propeller.

Although the line was successfully removed, the vessel remained stuck in gear with its engine shut down and no means of disengaging the gearbox to restart it.

Given the vessel’s location, the fading daylight and the ebbing tide, the lifeboat crew assessed that the safest course of action was to establish a tow to the nearest suitable harbour.

With the agreement of the two people on board, a tow commenced at 9.05pm.

En route to Rathmullan, the crew received confirmation that the earlier flare sightings had been fully investigated by Greencastle Coast Guard, who were stood down at 9.20pm after nothing untoward was found.

The casualty vessel was safely brought to Rathmullan Pontoon, where it was secured at 11.40pm.

Once the occupants were safely ashore, the lifeboat crew was able to return to station and were refuelled and ready for service again at 00:30am.

Barry Johnston, Lough Swilly RNLI Helm said: ‘This was a busy evening for our volunteer crew, highlighting how quickly one call out can lead to another. Thankfully, the two people on board were able to raise the alarm and get assistance when they encountered difficulties. This incident highlights the importance of being prepared before going to sea. Mechanical problems can happen unexpectedly, so it’s vital to carry a reliable means of communication and know how to use it, and let someone ashore know your plans. If you see someone in difficulty at sea, or if you get into trouble yourself, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’